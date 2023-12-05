South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Spartanburg County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westside High School at Spartanburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greer High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
