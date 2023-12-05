The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) will host the Queens Royals (5-4) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Winthrop vs. Queens matchup.

Winthrop vs. Queens Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop vs. Queens Betting Trends

Winthrop has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

Eagles games have hit the over three out of seven times this season.

Queens has won two games against the spread this season.

The Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.