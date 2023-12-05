The Queens Royals (2-3) face the Winthrop Eagles (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Queens Game Information

Winthrop Players to Watch

Kasen Harrison: 9.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kelton Talford: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK KJ Doucet: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Sin'Cere McMahon: 10 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Queens Players to Watch

Winthrop vs. Queens Stat Comparison

Winthrop Rank Winthrop AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank 140th 77.8 Points Scored 67.2 297th 59th 63 Points Allowed 75.4 269th 277th 31 Rebounds 31 277th 207th 9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 219th 220th 6.8 3pt Made 7.2 203rd 330th 10 Assists 12.4 232nd 158th 11.7 Turnovers 11.4 141st

