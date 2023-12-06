For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Andrei Svechnikov a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Svechnikov has picked up four assists on the power play.

Svechnikov's shooting percentage is 2.6%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 5-4 OT 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:32 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:54 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:35 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:13 Away L 5-2

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

