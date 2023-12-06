Wednesday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-3) versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-53 in favor of East Tennessee State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers won their most recent outing 68-58 against South Carolina State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston Southern vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 69, Charleston Southern 53

Other Big South Predictions

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers captured their best win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Mercer Bears, who rank No. 268 in our computer rankings, 66-53.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Charleston Southern is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers have two Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 33rd-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 32nd-most.

Charleston Southern has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 14.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

14.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Madison Adamson: 7.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

7.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Kennedi Jackson: 14.0 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

14.0 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Keshunti Nichols: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%

5.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 25.8 FG%

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers have been outscored by 15.0 points per game (posting 59.4 points per game, 279th in college basketball, while allowing 74.4 per outing, 322nd in college basketball) and have a -120 scoring differential.

At home, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers average 65.5 points per game. Away, they score 53.3.

Charleston Southern allows 63.0 points per game at home, and 85.8 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.