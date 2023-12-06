In Chesterfield County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 6

8:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: Richburg, SC

Richburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Chesterfield High School at Great Falls High School