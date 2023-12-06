Hornets vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (7-14) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 219.5.
Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-4.5
|219.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points in 15 of 18 games this season.
- Charlotte's average game total this season has been 236, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte is 7-11-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hornets have come away with five wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Charlotte has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info
Hornets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|12
|57.1%
|107.7
|221.5
|113.1
|235.3
|219.8
|Hornets
|15
|83.3%
|113.8
|221.5
|122.2
|235.3
|230.3
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over six times.
- Charlotte has performed better against the spread away (4-4-0) than at home (3-7-0) this season.
- The Hornets score an average of 113.8 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 113.1 the Bulls allow.
- Charlotte has put together a 6-6 ATS record and a 6-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.
Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|7-11
|6-6
|12-6
|Bulls
|7-14
|2-1
|12-9
Hornets vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Hornets
|Bulls
|113.8
|107.7
|16
|28
|6-6
|2-0
|6-6
|2-0
|122.2
|113.1
|26
|14
|0-0
|5-4
|0-0
|6-3
