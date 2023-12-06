How to Watch the Hornets vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (6-12) take on the Chicago Bulls (7-14) at United Center on December 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- Charlotte has compiled a 3-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.4% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 14th.
- The Hornets' 113.8 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 113.1 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- Charlotte is 6-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets average 111.9 points per game at home, 4.4 fewer points than away (116.3). On defense they allow 120.4 per game, four fewer points than on the road (124.4).
- Charlotte is conceding fewer points at home (120.4 per game) than away (124.4).
- The Hornets pick up 0.2 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (25.5).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|Mark Williams
|Questionable
|Back
