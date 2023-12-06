The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Jalen Chatfield find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

  • Chatfield has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
  • Chatfield has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:32 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 6-3
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 OT

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

