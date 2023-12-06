Will Jesper Fast score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Fast stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, Fast has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

Fast has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 79 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Fast recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:44 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:29 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:57 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:32 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:53 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:28 Away W 4-0

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

