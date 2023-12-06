The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) aim to stop a five-game losing skid when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Presbyterian has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Blue Hose are the 193rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rattlers rank 218th.

The Blue Hose average 77.0 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 86.8 the Rattlers give up.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Presbyterian played better when playing at home last season, posting 68.6 points per game, compared to 57.8 per game away from home.

The Blue Hose gave up 66.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.1 on the road.

Presbyterian averaged 6.3 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged away from home (5.9 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule