The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-4) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Game Information

Presbyterian Players to Watch

  • Marquis Barnett: 13.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Samage Teel: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jonah Pierce: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kobe Stewart: 6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trevon Reddish: 5.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Florida A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaylen Bates: 9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jordan Tillmon: 10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Meren: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Hantz Louis-Jeune: 5.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Byron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG Florida A&M AVG Florida A&M Rank
347th 63.2 Points Scored 58.6 361st
156th 69.5 Points Allowed 70.0 174th
278th 30.0 Rebounds 29.7 294th
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
315th 6.0 3pt Made 5.8 324th
333rd 10.8 Assists 9.7 357th
294th 13.1 Turnovers 15.0 350th

