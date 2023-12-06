The Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Queens (NC) Royals (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curry Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose's 63.1 points per game are just 5.0 fewer points than the 68.1 the Royals allow.

When it scores more than 68.1 points, Presbyterian is 3-0.

Queens (NC) has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.1 points.

The Royals score 66.5 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 54.8 the Blue Hose give up.

When Queens (NC) totals more than 54.8 points, it is 4-2.

Presbyterian has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 66.5 points.

This season the Royals are shooting 41.8% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Blue Hose concede.

The Blue Hose shoot 42.7% from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Royals allow.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13 PTS, 59.5 FG%

13 PTS, 59.5 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 12.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50) Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Christina Kline: 5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Mara Neira: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

Presbyterian Schedule