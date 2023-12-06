South Carolina vs. Clemson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
Two hot teams hit the court when the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (7-0) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Gamecocks are 8.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their seven-game win streak allive against the Tigers, winners of seven straight. The point total is 139.5 for the matchup.
South Carolina vs. Clemson Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clemson
|-8.5
|139.5
Gamecocks Betting Records & Stats
- South Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points only twice this season.
- South Carolina's average game total this season has been 141, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- South Carolina is 4-1-0 ATS this year.
- Clemson has been less successful against the spread than South Carolina this season, putting up an ATS record of 4-2-0, as opposed to the 4-1-0 mark of South Carolina.
South Carolina vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 139.5
|% of Games Over 139.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clemson
|5
|83.3%
|80.3
|157
|68.7
|133
|146.7
|South Carolina
|2
|40%
|76.7
|157
|64.3
|133
|142.3
Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends
- The Gamecocks score an average of 76.7 points per game, eight more points than the 68.7 the Tigers give up.
- When it scores more than 68.7 points, South Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
South Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clemson
|4-2-0
|1-1
|5-1-0
|South Carolina
|4-1-0
|0-0
|2-3-0
South Carolina vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Clemson
|South Carolina
|15-2
|Home Record
|7-8
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-8
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-3-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|63.3
|71.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
