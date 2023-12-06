Two hot teams hit the court when the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (7-0) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Gamecocks are 8.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their seven-game win streak allive against the Tigers, winners of seven straight. The point total is 139.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -8.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gamecocks Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points only twice this season.

South Carolina's average game total this season has been 141, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

South Carolina is 4-1-0 ATS this year.

Clemson has been less successful against the spread than South Carolina this season, putting up an ATS record of 4-2-0, as opposed to the 4-1-0 mark of South Carolina.

South Carolina vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 5 83.3% 80.3 157 68.7 133 146.7 South Carolina 2 40% 76.7 157 64.3 133 142.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks score an average of 76.7 points per game, eight more points than the 68.7 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 68.7 points, South Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 4-2-0 1-1 5-1-0 South Carolina 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0

South Carolina vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson South Carolina 15-2 Home Record 7-8 5-6 Away Record 4-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.3 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.