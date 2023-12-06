The South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning run when hosting the Morgan State Bears (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network +

South Carolina vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears score an average of 58.0 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 51.9 the Gamecocks allow.
  • When it scores more than 51.9 points, Morgan State is 3-3.
  • South Carolina has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.0 points.
  • The Gamecocks record 32.7 more points per game (92.0) than the Bears allow (59.3).
  • South Carolina is 7-0 when scoring more than 59.3 points.
  • Morgan State has a 3-5 record when giving up fewer than 92.0 points.
  • The Gamecocks are making 49.9% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Bears concede to opponents (39.5%).
  • The Bears shoot 35.1% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

South Carolina Leaders

  • Kamilla Cardoso: 15.0 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.4 BLK, 60.0 FG%
  • Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
  • Ashlyn Watkins: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK, 60.0 FG%
  • MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
  • Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 48.2 FG%

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 101-19 Colonial Life Arena
11/30/2023 @ North Carolina W 65-58 Carmichael Arena
12/3/2023 @ Duke W 77-61 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/6/2023 Morgan State - Colonial Life Arena
12/10/2023 Utah - Mohegan Sun Arena
12/16/2023 Presbyterian - Colonial Life Arena

