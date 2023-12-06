South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Spartanburg County, South Carolina is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodruff High School at Laurens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Laurens, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
