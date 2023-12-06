How to Watch UEFA Europa League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Maccabi Haifa FC and Villarreal CF square off for the only matchup on the UEFA Europa League slate today.
Here you will find info on how to watch all of today's UEFA Europa League action.
UEFA Europa League Streaming Live Today
Watch Villarreal CF vs Maccabi Haifa FC
Maccabi Haifa FC travels to face Villarreal CF at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
