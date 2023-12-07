How to Watch the Clemson vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (5-4) face the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in ACC play.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Clemson vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils put up only 4.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Tigers give up to opponents (70.9).
- When it scores more than 70.9 points, Duke is 4-1.
- Clemson's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 75.5 points.
- The Tigers average 75.0 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.9 the Blue Devils allow.
- Clemson has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 61.9 points.
- When Duke gives up fewer than 75.0 points, it is 5-1.
- The Tigers shoot 44.8% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Blue Devils concede defensively.
- The Blue Devils' 44.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Tigers have conceded.
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 16 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Tulsa
|L 74-64
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|UAPB
|W 92-66
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 83-53
|Neville Arena
|12/7/2023
|Duke
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.