The Clemson Tigers (5-4) face the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in ACC play.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils put up only 4.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Tigers give up to opponents (70.9).

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Duke is 4-1.

Clemson's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 75.5 points.

The Tigers average 75.0 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.9 the Blue Devils allow.

Clemson has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 61.9 points.

When Duke gives up fewer than 75.0 points, it is 5-1.

The Tigers shoot 44.8% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Blue Devils concede defensively.

The Blue Devils' 44.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Tigers have conceded.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 16 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

16 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Dayshanette Harris: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

