The Clemson Tigers (5-4) face the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in ACC play.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Devils put up only 4.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Tigers give up to opponents (70.9).
  • When it scores more than 70.9 points, Duke is 4-1.
  • Clemson's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 75.5 points.
  • The Tigers average 75.0 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.9 the Blue Devils allow.
  • Clemson has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 61.9 points.
  • When Duke gives up fewer than 75.0 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Tigers shoot 44.8% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Blue Devils concede defensively.
  • The Blue Devils' 44.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Tigers have conceded.

Clemson Leaders

  • Amari Robinson: 16 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Dayshanette Harris: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Tulsa L 74-64 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 UAPB W 92-66 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/30/2023 @ Auburn L 83-53 Neville Arena
12/7/2023 Duke - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/16/2023 Georgia State - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/19/2023 Air Force - Littlejohn Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.