George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New England Patriots in Week 14 at Acrisure Stadium, where they'll be up against Kyle Dugger and the New England Patriots defense. For more stats and analysis on the Steelers pass catchers' matchup versus the Patriots' pass defense, continue reading.

Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

TV: Amazon Prime Video

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 94.3 7.9 28 89 7.03

George Pickens vs. Kyle Dugger Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens has hauled in 44 catches for 748 yards (62.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Looking at passing yards, Pittsburgh has 2,155 (179.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.

The Steelers' scoring average on offense is just 16 points per game, 28th in the NFL.

Pittsburgh carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 31.1 times per game (eighth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Steelers are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 33 total red-zone pass attempts (50% red-zone pass rate).

Kyle Dugger & the Patriots' Defense

Kyle Dugger has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 72 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England has surrendered 2,662 passing yards this year, ranking 15th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is fourth in the NFL with 13.

So far this year, the Patriots are surrendering 21.2 points per contest (15th in NFL) and 310.5 total yards per game (eighth).

New England has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Patriots have given up a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

George Pickens vs. Kyle Dugger Advanced Stats

George Pickens Kyle Dugger Rec. Targets 78 35 Def. Targets Receptions 44 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17 25 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 748 72 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.3 6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 191 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

