If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Greenville County, South Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Christ Church High School at Southside High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7

6:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Byrnes High School