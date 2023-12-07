The Carolina Hurricanes (14-10-1) will visit the Calgary Flames (10-12-3) on Thursday, with both squads coming off a loss in their most recent game.

You can see the Flames-Hurricanes matchup on BSSO and ESPN+.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Hurricanes vs Flames Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 83 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in league play.

The Hurricanes' 82 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 22 8 14 22 15 11 53.4% Seth Jarvis 25 9 10 19 7 13 47.4% Teuvo Teravainen 25 11 7 18 10 10 48% Martin Necas 25 7 11 18 12 7 36.8% Brady Skjei 25 4 11 15 9 12 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames' total of 84 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.

With 73 goals (2.9 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Flames have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.

Flames Key Players