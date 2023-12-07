The Carolina Hurricanes (14-10-1) have -120 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road for a matchup with the Calgary Flames (10-12-3), who have +100 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Hurricanes vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Flames Betting Trends

Carolina's 25 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 14 times.

The Hurricanes are 14-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Flames have been an underdog in 11 games this season, with five upset wins (45.5%).

Carolina is 14-8 (victorious in 63.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Calgary has won three of its nine games when it is the underdog by +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-189) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+125)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 4-5-1 6.4 3.20 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.20 3.40 4 12.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 7-2-1 6.2 3.40 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.40 3.20 3 9.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

