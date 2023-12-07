Should you bet on Jesperi Kotkaniemi to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Calgary Flames meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

Kotkaniemi has scored in eight of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Kotkaniemi has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:41 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-1

Hurricanes vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.