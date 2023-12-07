Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 7?
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Jarvis stats and insights
- Jarvis has scored in six of 25 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Jarvis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|19:22
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|18:37
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|3
|2
|1
|19:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Home
|L 3-1
Hurricanes vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
