If you reside in Charleston County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lucy Beckham High School at Bishop England High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School at Philip Simmons High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Dorchester High School at Goose Creek High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 8

Location: Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Academic Magnet High School at Hanahan High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 8

Location: Hanahan, SC

Hanahan, SC Conference: 3A - Region 8

3A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodland High School at Summerville High School