South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you live in Chesterfield County, South Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at McBee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: McBee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pageland, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheraw High School at Marlboro County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bennettsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
