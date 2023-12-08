The Montana Grizzlies are expected to win their matchup versus the Furman Paladins at 9:00 PM on Friday, December 8, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Furman vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana (-19.5) 45.4 Montana 32, Furman 13

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Paladins have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies put together a 7-4-0 ATS record last year.

A total of seven of Grizzlies games last season hit the over.

Paladins vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana 32.1 14.8 49 19 29 19 Furman 27.3 16.8 26 7 23 24.3

