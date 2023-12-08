The Montana Grizzlies (11-1) visit the Furman Paladins (10-2) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Montana ranks 30th in total offense this year (394.4 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best in the FCS with 394.4 yards allowed per game. Furman has been thriving on defense, surrendering only 16.8 points per game (seventh-best). On offense, it ranks 46th by racking up 27.3 points per game.

Furman vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Furman vs. Montana Key Statistics

Furman Montana 352.2 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.4 (21st) 312.3 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289 (30th) 163.2 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.5 (17th) 189 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.9 (71st) 2 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (41st) 3 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (30th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman this season. He has 1,675 passing yards (139.6 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes. He's thrown nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 520 yards (43.3 ypg) on 94 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has run for 755 yards on 180 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Joshua Harris has hauled in 359 receiving yards on 40 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Ben Ferguson has caught 27 passes and compiled 335 receiving yards (27.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Colton Hinton's 32 grabs (on 34 targets) have netted him 328 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell leads Montana with 1,493 yards (124.4 ypg) on 105-of-174 passing with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 616 rushing yards on 123 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Eli Gillman has 899 rushing yards on 165 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Junior Bergen has hauled in 45 catches for 663 yards (55.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Keelan White has hauled in 42 passes while averaging 54 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Aaron Fontes has racked up 34 catches for 460 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

