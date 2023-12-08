The Charlotte Hornets, with Gordon Hayward, hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 111-100 loss against the Bulls, Hayward put up 27 points, four assists and three steals.

With prop bets in place for Hayward, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.7 11.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.4 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.7 PRA -- 24.3 19.7 PR -- 19.7 16 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Hayward's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Raptors

Hayward has taken 12.7 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 13.2% and 12.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Hayward is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Hayward's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.9.

On defense, the Raptors have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

The Raptors give up 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the NBA.

Giving up 26 assists per game, the Raptors are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.4 makes per game, 14th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.