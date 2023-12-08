Greenville County, South Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mauldin High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Berea High School at Travelers Rest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Travelers Rest, SC

Travelers Rest, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Greer Middle College Charter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside High School at Carolina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Conference: 3A - Region 2

3A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greer High School at Blue Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville County Schools at J.L. Mann High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitmire High School at Brashier Middle College High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Simpsonville, SC

Simpsonville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at Eastside High School