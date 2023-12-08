Mark Williams Injury Status - Hornets vs. Raptors Injury Report December 8
Check out the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (6-13), which currently has four players listed (including Mark Williams), as the Hornets ready for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (9-12) at Spectrum Center on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Hornets head into this game following a 111-100 loss to the Bulls on Wednesday. Gordon Hayward put up 27 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Hornets.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|24.7
|5.5
|8.2
|Mark Williams
|C
|Questionable
|Back
|13.2
|10.1
|1.2
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
