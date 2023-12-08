Player prop bet options for Scottie Barnes, Mark Williams and others are listed when the Toronto Raptors visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

BSSE and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: -128)

Williams' 13.2 points per game are 1.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 10.1 is lower than his over/under on Friday (9.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +152)

The 14.5 points prop total set for Gordon Hayward on Friday is 0.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (14.7).

His per-game rebound average of five is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Hayward's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 19.5 points prop bet over/under set for Barnes on Friday is 0.3 more than his scoring average on the season (19.2).

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (9.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Barnes has averaged 5.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Barnes has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +152)

Friday's over/under for Pascal Siakam is 22.5. That's 2.0 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Siakam has picked up five assists per game, 0.5 less than Friday's over/under (5.5).

