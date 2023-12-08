If you reside in Lancaster County, South Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

W.J. Keenan High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 8

7:45 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Buford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 8

7:45 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Indian Land High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 8

7:45 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Great Falls High School at Andrew Jackson High School