When the Carolina Hurricanes play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brady Skjei score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

  • In four of 26 games this season, Skjei has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.
  • Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Skjei's shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:53 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:01 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 24:20 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:11 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:04 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:51 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:42 Home W 4-2

Hurricanes vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

