Saturday's game between the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) and TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at Coca-Cola Coliseum has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-75, with Clemson coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, TCU 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.6)

Clemson (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Clemson has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while TCU's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Tigers have hit the over in five games, while Horned Frogs games have gone over four times.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers average 79.3 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (119th in college basketball). They have a +86 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Clemson wins the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. It records 35.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 82nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.8 per outing.

Clemson hits 10.0 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.0 per game while shooting 33.7%.

The Tigers rank 33rd in college basketball with 104.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 216th in college basketball defensively with 90.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Clemson and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 9.4 per game (29th in college basketball) and force 9.5 (341st in college basketball action).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 25.6 points per game, with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.7 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 66.1 per contest (74th in college basketball).

The 36.1 rebounds per game TCU accumulates rank 61st in college basketball, 10.2 more than the 25.9 its opponents record.

TCU connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (159th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

TCU has committed 5.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (237th in college basketball) while forcing 17.6 (fifth in college basketball).

