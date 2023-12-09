The Clemson Tigers (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning run when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Horned Frogs have won seven games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. TCU matchup.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Clemson vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. TCU Betting Trends

Clemson has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.

TCU has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four Horned Frogs games this season have hit the over.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oddsmakers rate Clemson much lower (34th in the country) than the computer rankings do (27th).

With odds of +8000, Clemson has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

