The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Wofford Terriers (4-5) at HTC Center on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 153.5.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wofford -1.5 153.5

Chanticleers Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina has played three games this season that have had more than 153.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Coastal Carolina's matchups this season is 157.6, 4.1 more points than this game's point total.

Coastal Carolina's ATS record is 5-1-0 this year.

Coastal Carolina has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Chanticleers have been at least a +100 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Coastal Carolina has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wofford 4 50% 78.1 158.6 80.2 157.3 145.9 Coastal Carolina 3 50% 80.5 158.6 77.1 157.3 150.7

Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends

The Chanticleers' 80.5 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 80.2 the Terriers allow to opponents.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wofford 4-4-0 0-2 7-1-0 Coastal Carolina 5-1-0 4-0 3-3-0

Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wofford Coastal Carolina 12-4 Home Record 8-8 4-11 Away Record 3-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 80.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

