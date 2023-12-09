Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) and Furman Paladins (6-4) at G.B. Hodge Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with South Carolina Upstate securing the victory. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 9.

The Paladins are coming off of a 124-44 win against Bob Jones in their last outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Furman vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 68, Furman 66

Other SoCon Predictions

Furman Schedule Analysis

On November 7, the Paladins registered their best win of the season, a 71-61 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 290) in our computer rankings.

The Paladins have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

The Spartans have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Furman has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four), but also has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 losses (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Furman 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 290) on November 7

74-72 over Binghamton (No. 328) on November 25

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 333) on November 14

73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 29

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 14.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%

14.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG% Kate Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 62.5 FG%

11.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 62.5 FG% Tate Walters: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50)

12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50) Sydney Ryan: 12.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (24-for-50)

12.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (24-for-50) Niveya Henley: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game, 71st in college basketball, and are allowing 69.5 per outing to rank 273rd in college basketball.

The Paladins are putting up more points at home (90.8 per game) than away (63.8).

Furman concedes 61.3 points per game at home, and 77.5 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.