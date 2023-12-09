The Furman Paladins (6-4) face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It starts at 4:30 PM ET.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

The Paladins average 7.2 more points per game (75.5) than the Spartans allow (68.3).

When it scores more than 68.3 points, Furman is 6-1.

South Carolina Upstate is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 75.5 points.

The Spartans record 58.3 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 69.5 the Paladins give up.

South Carolina Upstate is 3-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

The Spartans shoot 40.4% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Paladins concede defensively.

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 14.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%

14.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG% Kate Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 62.5 FG%

11.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 62.5 FG% Tate Walters: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50)

12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50) Sydney Ryan: 12.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (24-for-50)

12.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (24-for-50) Niveya Henley: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)

Furman Schedule