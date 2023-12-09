Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Canucks on December 9, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Sebastian Aho, J.T. Miller and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Vancouver Canucks matchup at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 22 points in 23 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's top contributors through 26 games, with nine goals and 10 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Martin Necas has 19 total points for Carolina, with seven goals and 12 assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Miller has collected 14 goals and 25 assists in 27 games for Vancouver, good for 39 points.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Quinn Hughes has collected 36 points this season, with nine goals and 27 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
