On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jalen Chatfield going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Chatfield has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Chatfield has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:32 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 6-3
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 5-2

Hurricanes vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

