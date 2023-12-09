Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

In eight of 26 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.

On the power play, Kotkaniemi has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:41 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-2

Hurricanes vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

