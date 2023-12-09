The Carolina Hurricanes, Michael Bunting included, will play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Bunting available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Michael Bunting vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Bunting has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 14:35 on the ice per game.

Bunting has a goal in six of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bunting has a point in 12 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points four times.

Bunting has an assist in nine of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bunting's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +33 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 25 Games 2 16 Points 0 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

