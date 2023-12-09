Today's Premier League slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is Liverpool FC squaring off against Crystal Palace.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Premier League today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC journeys to match up with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Leicester.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-225)

Liverpool FC (-225) Underdog: Crystal Palace (+600)

Crystal Palace (+600) Draw: (+370)

(+370) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth journeys to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester United (-185)

Manchester United (-185) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+450)

AFC Bournemouth (+450) Draw: (+370)

(+370) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Sheffield United vs Brentford FC

Brentford FC travels to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brentford FC (-125)

Brentford FC (-125) Underdog: Sheffield United (+350)

Sheffield United (+350) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest travels to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Wolverhampton Wanderers (-115)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (-115) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+340)

Nottingham Forest (+340) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley FC

Burnley FC travels to face Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-220)

Brighton & Hove Albion (-220) Underdog: Burnley FC (+600)

Burnley FC (+600) Draw: (+380)

(+380) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC is on the road to match up with Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Arsenal FC (+110)

Arsenal FC (+110) Underdog: Aston Villa (+240)

Aston Villa (+240) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.