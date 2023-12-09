The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) will look to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Minges Coliseum, airing at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

In games South Carolina shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Gamecocks are the 243rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 171st.

The 75.5 points per game the Gamecocks average are just 4.8 more points than the Pirates give up (70.7).

When South Carolina totals more than 70.7 points, it is 6-0.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina averaged 63.3 points per game last year at home, which was five fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).

At home, the Gamecocks ceded 7.9 fewer points per game (69.1) than away from home (77).

In terms of three-pointers, South Carolina performed worse in home games last season, making 6.8 threes per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage in road games.

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule