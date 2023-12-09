How to Watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) will look to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Minges Coliseum, airing at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
South Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- In games South Carolina shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Gamecocks are the 243rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 171st.
- The 75.5 points per game the Gamecocks average are just 4.8 more points than the Pirates give up (70.7).
- When South Carolina totals more than 70.7 points, it is 6-0.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Carolina averaged 63.3 points per game last year at home, which was five fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).
- At home, the Gamecocks ceded 7.9 fewer points per game (69.1) than away from home (77).
- In terms of three-pointers, South Carolina performed worse in home games last season, making 6.8 threes per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage in road games.
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 65-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/1/2023
|George Washington
|W 89-67
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 72-67
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
