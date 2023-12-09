Saturday's game between the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) and Furman Paladins (6-4) at G.B. Hodge Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with South Carolina Upstate securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on December 9.

The Spartans are coming off of a 73-64 victory over Western Carolina in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

South Carolina Upstate vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 68, Furman 66

Other Big South Predictions

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

When the Spartans defeated the North Florida Ospreys, who are ranked No. 245 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 73-60, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

The Spartans have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (three).

South Carolina Upstate 2023-24 Best Wins

73-60 over North Florida (No. 245) on November 25

58-53 at home over South Carolina State (No. 340) on November 20

73-64 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on December 5

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Isabell West: 11.4 PTS, 63.1 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

11.4 PTS, 63.1 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2) Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 25 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

7.8 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 25 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) AC Markham: 6.3 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

6.3 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Rebekah Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 45.8 FG%

10.6 PTS, 45.8 FG% Jeni Levine: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans are being outscored by 10 points per game with a -100 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.3 points per game (291st in college basketball) and give up 68.3 per contest (254th in college basketball).

