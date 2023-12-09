The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
  • South Carolina Upstate is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 15th.
  • The Spartans average only 4.3 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (77).
  • South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 77 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (64).
  • The Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate drained fewer trifectas away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Voorhees W 79-44 G.B. Hodge Center
11/29/2023 @ Coastal Carolina L 72-70 HTC Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina Central W 85-82 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/9/2023 Kennesaw State - G.B. Hodge Center
12/16/2023 Western Carolina - G.B. Hodge Center
12/21/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.