How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- UNC Asheville vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
- North Carolina Central vs Radford (4:30 PM ET | December 9)
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
- South Carolina Upstate is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 15th.
- The Spartans average only 4.3 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (77).
- South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 77 points.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (64).
- The Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate drained fewer trifectas away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) too.
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Voorhees
|W 79-44
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|L 72-70
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|W 85-82
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/16/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
