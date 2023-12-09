The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.

South Carolina Upstate is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.

The Spartans are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 15th.

The Spartans average only 4.3 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (77).

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 77 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (64).

The Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.

Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate drained fewer trifectas away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) too.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule