The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) face the Furman Paladins (4-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Furman Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Upstate Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Trinity Johnson: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK AC Markham: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Isabell West: 10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Rebekah Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Dakota Reeves: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman Players to Watch

Johnson: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Markham: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK West: 10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Gordan: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Reeves: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.