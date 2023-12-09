How to Watch the South Carolina Upstate vs. Furman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (6-4) battle the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It tips at 4:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate vs. Furman Scoring Comparison
- The Paladins' 75.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- Furman is 6-1 when it scores more than 68.3 points.
- South Carolina Upstate's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 75.5 points.
- The Spartans put up 11.2 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Paladins allow (69.5).
- South Carolina Upstate has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 69.5 points.
- The Spartans are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Paladins allow to opponents (42.1%).
South Carolina Upstate Leaders
- Isabell West: 11.4 PTS, 63.1 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)
- Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 25 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- AC Markham: 6.3 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Rebekah Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 45.8 FG%
- Jeni Levine: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Florida
|W 73-60
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|L 57-52
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|W 73-64
|Ramsey Center
|12/9/2023
|Furman
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/18/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
