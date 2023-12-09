South Carolina vs. East Carolina December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) face the East Carolina Pirates (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPNU.
South Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
South Carolina Players to Watch
- RJ Felton: 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 13.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Quentin Diboundje: 11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
East Carolina Players to Watch
South Carolina vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|South Carolina AVG
|South Carolina Rank
|123rd
|78.7
|Points Scored
|76.6
|162nd
|246th
|74
|Points Allowed
|66
|87th
|199th
|33
|Rebounds
|33.2
|190th
|45th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|180th
|189th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8.2
|109th
|141st
|14.1
|Assists
|15.2
|86th
|125th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|168th
